Gwyneth Paltrow has very adamantly denied she's "Becky With the Good Hair," a mysterious reference to Jay-Z's alleged mistress from Beyonce's song "Sorry."

Amber Rose speculated earlier this week that she actively believed Paltrow was the woman with whom Jay-Z had an affair, which amounted to Beyonce's hit 2016 song. But Paltrow's rep told People the claims are "completely absurd and 100 percent false."

“Gwyneth and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense," the rep said.

“It was literally a joke on a podcast!” another source who's close to Rose said. “She was only kidding.”

Rose made the claim on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, and told the couple: “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair.’ I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, f------ Jay-Z.”

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. But like Beyonce’s still with Jay,” she added.

And Rose was right — Paltrow has been close to Beyonce and Jay over the years. Paltrow's children Apple and Moses have grown up around Bey and Jay through their childhood and adolescent years. Paltrow also attended Jay and Bey's 2008 wedding, and was one of very few invited guests.