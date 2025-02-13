How to Get Someone to Deliberately Break Up With You
You don't want to be the bad guy or gal and break up with the person you're dating, but it's time to move on.
Hey, why not do some of those things or say some of those things that have legitimately scared people away because it was all too much too soon? Yes, I'm talking about deliberately trying to get someone to break up with you.
I was streaming the hilarious rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. You've seen it, right? If not, it's a must-watch. Kate's character works for a magazine and wants to write a firsthand account of how to get a guy to break up with you.
I'll let you watch it to see how it all goes down. Anyway, coincidently (or not), an article in the Mirror popped up. It's about the biggest relationship no-nos, especially in an early relationship or one where you're still not sure where you stand.
These relationship don'ts could also be do's to scare someone off, too.
- Getting clingy
- Make or break ultimatums
- Getting upset if they don't text you back quickly
- Leaving your toothbrush and PJ's at their place
- Posting lots of couple photos on socials
- Start talking about baby names
- Hint about living together to save money
- Saying those 3 little words, especially too soon
- Introducing them as your boyfriend/girlfriend or calling yourselves a couple
- Telling them they're your soulmate
- Buying gifts all the time
- Saying it's time to meet the parents
- Talking about or planning a vacation
