Iggy Azalea Defends Sexy Photo Spree: ‘Sometimes I’m in a Dark Place’

Amid rumors of a burgeoning romance with Tyga, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 19) to explain her recent sexy photo spree on Instagram.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on — when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant," the rapper explained in a string of tweets. "Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But, I don’t get to make those choices."

“And maybe it's silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color [palettes]," she continued, adding that sharing images helps her feel in control in the midst of ongoing album delays. "I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission. Because if it were up to me, I’d be releasing songs at the same rate I post pictures. I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely. I put my heart into it and I just want to say: thanks for supporting me in anyway genuinely. I'm grateful."

"I’m getting to the point now where I start to try to foresee the outcome of what’s about to happen (an impossible thing to do) and I really spend 80% of my day just in my head thinking of what to visually do to execute at a high level,” she tweeted, opening up about her struggles with mental health. “It’s not easy when you are fundamentally someone who struggles with depression and anxiety but I’m hopeful still [every time] that maybe, eventually, things will change.”

"Please know I’m doing everything I can,” the "Savior" singer concluded. "I really care, for you guys. And I love your messages you send me. Thanks.”

Azalea's explanation comes after a string of suggestive and NSFW photos posted to Instagram, many of which some fans assumed were for Tyga, who the rapper reportedly flirted with at Coachella back in April.