Is Your State Number One for Office Hook-ups and Work Romance?

From a rendezvous at the printer to pillow talk later that night, here we go.

There's zero shock factor that romance in the workplace is a thing, but still, when you find out who is hooking up, it's always hot gossip.

This can mean cheating on your spouse or partner, or merely getting it on with someone you're attracted to when you're single. The following statistics represent all of it, because who knows, maybe you'll meet the love of your life in the next cubicle.

According to the Moneypenny website, 50% of you have either had an affair with someone you work with, or at the very least have pondered it. In fact, around 35% of you have totally crushed on a colleague, with 10% attracted to your own boss.

It's getting hot in here!

Given the amount of time you spend with co-workers, otherwise often known as "work wives and work husbands," it seems inevitable.

Did you help your state (or not) with its ranking?

65% say to go for that romance as long as you're not cheating and as long as it's not your boss. 65% of men are pro-relationship at work, while 60% of women are for it.

So who took the #1 spot?

Surprisingly, it's Maine. 75% of Mainers have considered getting together with a co-worker or gone all in with hook-ups or an actual relationship.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

There must be something in the water in the Northeast because New Hampshire ranks #3 in the country, tied with Washington, DC, and New Jersey rounds out the top five. 67% of you in New Hampshire and D.C are thinking about having a romantic interlude or are already on top of it (pardon the pun).

65% of Jersey is doing the deed or wants to.

Here is the full list for you. Where did your state land?

Moneypenny Moneypenny loading...

PS: According to Moneypenny, only 7% of workplace relationships end in marriage.

Singers Who Went Naked in Music Videos See the most iconic, most infamous and most outrageous naked music video moments, below. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady