Americans Upset With Trump Victory Offered ‘€1 Houses’ in Italian Town

Politics and the housing market are quite volatile in the United States, and an Italian town is offering a fixer upper house for the price of a literal cup of coffee.

The small town of Ollolai on the island of Sardinia, is offering €1 properties for those wishing to flee America when Donald Trump becomes president once again. The village launched a website in order to help boost its deteriorating population.

"Are you worned [sic] out [sic] by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?" the website reads. "It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

The €1 are complete fixer uppers, however, other new citizens have remodeled some and currently live in them. They are also offering Americans fully furnished and renovated homes for various prices up to €100,000, which currently equates to $104,182.94. They are also offering completely free temporary homes to digital nomads.

Mayor Francesco Columbu told CNN that the creation of the website and form for those interested parties to fill out came as a direct result after the presidential election.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," he told the outlet. "We can't of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure.

The mayor explained that the town will help homeowners with "finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureaucracy." He also created a team to help navigate interested buyers through the process.

The village is in a rural space with its historic beaches just an hour's drive away. Currently, there are approximately 1,300 people living in the town. Over 40,000 people have submitted the forms to express interest in purchasing the cheap property.

“The village remains half empty, we still have about 100 unoccupied cheap homes potentially on sale, ready to move in. We have mapped and listed them all, and soon photos will be online for buyers to take a look at,” Columbu concluded.