K. Michelle Aims to Represent the ‘Overlooked’ With New Country Album: ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’

K. Michelle is going back to her roots.

The singer announced that she has signed a record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, and is working on a new country album.

"I signed my FIRST country music record deal. It might not mean anything to you but it means the world to me. Listen, I’ve always been off trend my whole life. I’ve Never been in the cool crowd. It used to hurt but it forced me to move alone, but strong. Just me, my mic, voice, pen, and God. I kicked, scream, begged, and pleaded to just sing what I wanted," she wrote via Instagram.

"I said f--k it! If I can't get invited to the party I’ll throw my own and that’s what I did. I packed up my s--t and moved back home to Tennessee. I deserve to do what I’m great at. It’s bigger than me. I represent the weird kids, the misunderstood, the have nots, the overlooked, women and men from all different walks of life. I am the underdog," the 42-year-old said.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum added, "I look forward to hitting stages everywhere to introduce the music I grew up on. A long hard road ahead of me, but I’m equipped for WHATEVER."

Katie Kerkhover, VP of A&R for BMG, noted K. Michelle's passion for country music.

"When we first met K. Michelle, she radiated her passion for country music. It’s the fabric of who she is because the lyrics represent truth. She’s built an incredible fanbase with her unique vocals anchored with storytelling at its heart and that is what transcends genres," Kerkhover expressed in a statement, reported Billboard.

Last year, the music icon announced that her sixth album, I'm The Problem, would be her final R&B project, and quickly teased her genre change with the help of her single, "Tennessee."

She also introduced her alter-ego "PUDDIN," a nickname that originated from her childhood.