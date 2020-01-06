Kacey Musgraves and Husband Ruston Kelly Have Sparked Breakup Rumors

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly have fans worried they might have broken up.

The couple, who wed in a private Tennessee ceremony back in 2017, sparked divorce rumors over the weekend after social media users noticed they both deleted all their Instagram photos of each other. As of right now, Musgraves and Kelly still follow each other but that didn't stop fans from jumping to heartbreaking conclusions.

There is one photo the country star didn't delete: This adorable shot of her and the singer-songwriter ringing in the new year on January 1, 2020. In it, the two share an adorable smooch.

The two also haven't been spotted out in public since October and the "Rainbow" singer has been attending a lot of events solo. (For example, she took Gigi Hadid as her date to the 2019 CMAs and walked the red carpet alone at the premiere of her holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.)

So, did Musgraves and Kelly really break up? We'll need to wait for one of them to release an official statement, however, fans think the Instagram photo purge might mean the relationship is over and a divorce is imminent.

The rumors come nearly one year after Musgraves won Album of the Year for Golden Hour at the 2019 Grammy Awards. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her husband, saying, “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you, and you didn’t open my heart like you did. So, thank you so much.”