Kanye West Wears White Lives Matter Shirt to YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show

Kanye West is making headlines again, and this time, it's for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week today.

This afternoon (Oct. 3), Kanye put on a seemingly last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. A livestream on Ye's official YouTube channel showed the event, which featured a number of models wearing the latest Yeezy items.

Kanye could be seen in multiple frames from the stream wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" on the back. A few models were also wearing the item as well. It is currently unclear if it is actually part of the new YZY line.

The show was partially soundtracked by what appeared to be the choir from his recently opened private school, Donda Academy. Ye posted a clip to his TikTok account yesterday (Oct. 2) of the students rehearsing.

At one point, a new Kanye song featuring James Blake, rumored to be titled "Always," was played during the fashion show.

The show's stream was seemingly cut before it ended, and the video has since been removed from Ye's YouTube account.

According to High Snobiety, West had announced last month that he was planning on doing a fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3. However, due to the incredibly short turnaround, he couldn't get any entities to back the event financially.

Ye had since-deleted the post and it was assumed that he had moved on from the idea. The event was reportedly so last-minute that the clothes for the show only arrived on site yesterday (Oct. 2).