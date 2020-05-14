Katy Perry has made her return to music with "Daisies," the first single off of her upcoming album—and it's a gorgeous anthem about following one's dreams.

The uplifting track was produced by Monsters & Strangers (Maroon 5 “Memories,” Maren Morris and Zedd “The Middle,” Halsey “Graveyard,” Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”) and was co-written by Jon Bellion and J. Kash.

Although Perry released a number of promotional singles this past year, including "Never Worn White," "Daisies" acts as the first official single off her upcoming fifth studio album. This week, fans who asked their Amazon Alexa about Perry's new music were told that the album will release on August 14. The record will follow Perry's 2017 album, Witness.

This weekend, Perry will perform the song live for the first time and teach fans how to play the track during HouseParty's virtual "In The House" event, Variety reports.

It was speculated that Perry's former rival, now friend Taylor Swift might be featured on the track, however, this wasn't the case. Perry was featured in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video last year where the two pop stars officially reconciled their feud.

Listen to "Daisies" and check out the full Katy Perry's "Daisies" lyrics, below.

Katy Perry's "Daisies" lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Told them your dreams and they all started laughing

I guess you're out of your mind till it actually happens

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me?

[Chorus]

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

[Verse 2]

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm the long shot

I'm the Hail Mary

Why can't it be me?

[Repeat Chorus]

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me?

[Repeat Chorus]