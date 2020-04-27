Just when you thought Katy Perry didn't have any more wild outfits up her sleeve, she managed to pull off the most quarantine-appropriate look amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Never Worn White" hitmaker shared a video of herself dressed up as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer while promoting the new "at-home" episode of American Idol via Instagram Sunday (April 26).

In it, Perry's seen sporting the over-the-top costume that reads "American Idol: Instant Music Sanitizer" and features holes for her face and hands as she washes her hands and prepares herself a snack.

"Oh, hey. Katy Perry here, reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new, like-never-before episode of American Idol, tonight," she says in the video.

Take a look at Perry's hand sanitizer costume in all its glory, below:

She also shared a photo of herself in her home studio.

As most fans know, Perry is no stranger to hilarious costumes. Who can forget when she transformed into a cheeseburger at the 2020 Met Gala? She also wore the same outfit in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, opened up about life in quarantine and how grateful she is that her baby isn't due any time soon.

"There's a lot to think of... I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," Perry told Extra via a Zoom call. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

She continued, "Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger."

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created," Perry added.