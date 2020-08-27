Katy Perry Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is officially a mom!

The "Daisies" singer and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, UNICEF announced late Wednesday evening (August 26).

The announcement was made on the organization's official Twitter page, and included the first photo of baby Daisy. Both Perry and Bloom are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," UNICEF tweeted.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom shared in a joint statement.

Perry confirmed her pregnancy back in early March with the release of her "Never Worn White" music video, which revealed her pregnant belly.

In June, Perry revealed that her upcoming Smile song, "What Make A Woman," is dedicated to her daughter.

In an interview with NRJ Lebanon, the pop star shared her hope that her daughter "doesn't [ever] have any limits on any of her dreams or what she wants to be or who she thinks she is. She can change whenever she wants; she can try everything on, if she wants. That song is important to me and important for her."

This is Perry's first child. Bloom shares his 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom began an on-again, off-again relationship in early 2016. The couple got engaged on February 14, 2019.