Kelly Clarkson blew away the audience!

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former American Idol winner put a sultry spin on Carrie Underwood's smash hit "Blown Away" during Kellyoke.

"Shatter every window 'til it's all blown away/Every brick, every board, every slamming door blown away. 'Til there's nothing left standing, nothing left of yesterday/Every tear-soaked whiskey memory blown away/Blown away (Blown away)," Clarkson, sporting tan shorts, a button down shirt and a fiery red lip sang.

Watch Kelly Clarkson's Performance of "Blown Away":

"Blown Away" was released by Underwood in 2012, the hit tune was featured on her Grammy-winning album with the same name.

As PopCrush previously reported, Underwood will be joining American Idol next season as a judge. The "Before He Cheats" singer won the singing competition show in 2004.

ABC made the official announcement on Thursday (Aug. 1) after 18 hours of speculation and confirmation through various media outlets. Underwood will replace Katy Perry, who stepped away at the end of Season 22.

Also confirmed in Thursday's announcement is that Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest will all be returning as judges. This gives the judging panel two country music judges for the first time ever.

American Idol's premiere date for Season 23 (Season 8 on ABC) has not yet been revealed, but fans can typically expect a January or February launch.

The news comes as Underwood announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency and a new song with rockers Papa Roach.