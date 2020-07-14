Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Says Her Parents Are ‘Forcing’ Her to Delete Social Media

Claudia Conway, the daughter of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, revealed her parents are "forcing" her to delete her social media.

The 15-year-old became an overnight viral sensation earlier this month, garnering thousands of followers across all her accounts, after sharing her leftist political opinions on TikTok — views which just so happen to be the complete opposite of her Donald Trump-supporting mom.

Claudia posted a number of posts on the platform, including messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement, as well as her anti-Trump stance.

At the time, she said her parents didn't care that they had opposing political beliefs. "Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions that are not influenced by your parents at all, simply by educating yourself," she told her followers.

"My views have absolutely nothing to do with my mom," she continued. "Yes, my mother is Kellyanne Conway, senior counsel for the President of the United States. She also was his campaign manager during the 2016 election. So... your point?"

However, now Claudia alleges her parents want to ban her social media use, tweeting Monday night (July 13), "My parents are forcing me to delete social media.. apparently, I don’t have a platform! it’s fake! Love you all so much. keep fighting."

Twitter, Claudia Conway

Last week, the teen also posted then deleted (via the New York Post): "My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by getting me to delete my social media. haha."