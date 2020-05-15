Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's new song "Rain on Me" has a release date.

On Friday (May 15), the pop stars took to Twitter to reveal when their highly-anticipated new collaboration will drop — and it's much sooner than we all thought. The track, which is will be featured on Gaga's upcoming new album, Chromatica, will officially be released next Friday, May 22 at midnight.

Gaga and Grande also unveiled the song's stunning cover art. Check it out, below:

The "Stupid Love" singer first teased a musical collab with the Thank U, Next hitmaker during an interview with Paper in March, telling the magazine "Rain on Me" is a "celebration of all the tears."

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives," Gaga explained. "It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

Paper noted their "song together is a monster of a dance tune, but its message is about submitting yourself to devastation" and features the lyrics, "It's coming down on me, water-like misery."

In April, Gaga officially confirmed the song when she released Chromatica's tracklist, which also features collaborations with Blackpink and Elton John.

Chromatica was originally slated to drop on April 10 but was postponed until later this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic