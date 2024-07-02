‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star KeKe Jabbar Dead at 42

KeKe Jabbar has passed away. She was 42.

Jabbar starred on OWN's smash hit series Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

The reality star's passing was announced on July 2 (Tuesday), by blogger Marcella Speaks.

During the 12-minute stream, Speaks read a statement from Jabbar's family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love," the YouTuber said.

"She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter. She will surely be missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss," Speaks continued.

Speaks also noted that Miss Wanda and Jabbar's father recently buried their sister, adding that Jabbar's death has been extremely hard on the family.

Jabbar's cousin, LaTisha Scott, confirmed the news of her death on social media.

"At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!," Scott wrote via Instagram.

"This is hard for our family!!!!!," she concluded her post.

Jabbar had been silent on social media for weeks. Her last post was at the end of May, where she celebrated her son Amaree's graduation.

The TV personality was also a writer, editor, author and professor.

Details surrounding Jabbar's death are unknown at this time.