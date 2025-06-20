Luigi Mangione is now confronting a stark new reality behind bars.

The 27-year-old accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which also houses other high-profile detainees such as rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and, until recently, convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

As his legal battle continues, Mangione has taken on a prison job primarily involving cleaning—a humbling role that reflects the challenging conditions of incarceration.

Prison Job: Cleaning Toilets

According to People, Luigi Mangione is working as an orderly at the prison, with duties that include cleaning showers and common area toilets.

“There are very few jobs available in a detention center due to the many restrictions,” federal prison consultant Sam Mangel told the outlet.

“Orderly tends to be one of the only options, and it requires mop and bucket,” he explained, adding that inmates “can be very fastidious and like clean showers.”

Despite the menial nature of the task, sources close to Mangione say he is taking the job seriously and using the time to reflect.

“He seemed to be perfectly well adjusted,” Mangel, whose client briefly shared a cell with Mangione, told People.

Despite facing an uncertain future, sources say Mangione is trying to stay grounded, keep a low profile and remain focused on his eventual release.

Mangione is the prime suspect in the shooting of Thompson outside a New York City hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.

He faces federal murder and stalking charges, as well as state murder and terrorism charges in New York.

The state charges are not eligible for the death penalty.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty and denies murdering Thompson.