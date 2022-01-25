Is Madelyn Cline Leaving ‘Outer Banks’?

Madelyn Cline, one of the stars of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks, is weighing in on rumors that she's planning to leave the show after its upcoming third season.

The actress plays Sarah Cameron, a wealthy resident of the Outer Banks who emerged as a scene-stealer from the jump.

Cline made her debut in the role in 2020 and reprised it for the series' second season, which premiered in July 2021. In December 2021, she and her co-stars teamed up to film a video confirming that the show had been renewed for a third season.

Check it out below:

Looking to the future, fans are already wondering if Cline is planning on leaving Outer Banks after the upcoming season — so much so that the actress recently took to her Instagram Story to answer the speculation in a since-deleted post.

"Hi so I'm getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx," Cline wrote, according to People. "I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it."

Cline seemingly slid in a dig regarding internet rumors before signing off.

"Not everything on the internet is true," she reminded fans.

Cline laid out some hopes for her character going into Season 3 in an interview with Elle last year.

"I want her to be happy," Cline said. "I want to see her come into her own. For me, for Sarah's arc, that would be the most ideal thing to happen."

Cline also expressed hope that Sarah will build on her relationships. In particular, she wants the character and her onscreen flame John B. (played by Chase Stokes) to talk things out.

It's an interesting point seeing as Cline and Stokes were previously involved in an off-screen romance, too.

The couple confirmed that they called it quits in November 2021, according to Us Weekly. However, the publication notes that the pair were determined to salvage a friendship out of the breakup.

“They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends," a source said.

People notes that Cline and Stokes were seen together around Thanksgiving, while Seventeen reports that they appeared "close and cozy" together at an afterparty following the People's Choice Awards in December.

Clearly, a real-life breakup isn't going to get in the way of either Cline or Stokes' work.