Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a relatively rare personality disorder, but it's entered the cultural zeitgeist as a catch-all term for self-absorbed, manipulative behavior. So, it's no surprise that many characters in pop culture are described as narcissistic, even though not all of them meet the criteria for the disorder.

While the term "narcissism" is often overused, it offers a lens through which to examine the dynamics of power, control, and emotional manipulation in both fictional and real-life relationships. Narcissistic traits, such as a need for admiration, lack of empathy, and disregard for others' feelings, can be seen in many famous pop culture figures—from the ruthless, power-hungry Logan Roy in Succession to image-motivated queen bee Regina George of Mean Girls.

Narcissism isn't just a pop culture trope, though—it can affect real-life relationships, shaping how people treat others and are treated in return. If you notice narcissistic traits in yourself or others, a mental health professional can help you navigate these dynamics and build healthier connections.

Read on to learn how narcissistic traits show up in some iconic pop culture characters and how they compare to clinical NPD.

This story was produced by Charlie Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.