Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos of Newborn Son

Nicki Minaj shared the first photos of her adorable newborn son's face.

On Saturday (January 2), the "Tusa" singer shared a gallery of her son and his precious cheeks. He is seen rocking designer babywear and sweatsuits. Minaj even topped off one of his looks with a gold chain.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she captioned the snapshots. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

Minaj shared that becoming a mother is the "most fulfilling job" that she's ever had. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there," she added. "Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

See the gallery, below.

Minaj recently answered fan questions on Twitter. She revealed that Ariana Grande sent him some "gorgeous gits." Additionally, Ciara has been "so helpful" in giving advice to the first-time mother.

Minaj also shared that she was in labor for the entire night and said that breastfeeding and pumping have been very painful for her.