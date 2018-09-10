Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B a ‘Disgusting Pig,’ Says She’s Going to ‘Die’ (AUDIO)

Unless you somehow avoided being on the internet over the weekend, you probably saw that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week.

According to reports, Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at Minaj, seemingly — based on her Instagram post — because Minaj had questioned her parenting abilities.

"I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f--k up the way I eat!" wrote Cardi, who was seen leaving the event with a torn dress, a bruise on her head, and barefoot. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin' off!"

Minaj, for her part, appeared unbothered — that is until the Monday episode of her Queen radio show, when she went the hell off.

"The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon … people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified,” she said, noting she couldn't speak about the specifics of the fight for "legal reasons," suggesting she may press charges.

She also claimed she never talked about Cardi's daughter, but pointed out that Cardi herself said "nothing's off limits" — family included — in an old audio clip.

"I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s--t,” Minaj explained. “But we did hear this woman say that nothing’s off limits, because she has built her career off of sympathy and payola."

She then accused Cardi of having women attacked, both financially and physically, because of their alleged affiliations with her husband, Offset, before calling her a "disgusting pig."

“Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression,” Minaj said. “You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child, and in two weeks, you have attacked three women. One at Fashion Week. And left looking the way you left looking so that people could point their fingers at our culture and our community and laugh at us some more? Do you know what the f--k it is to sit in your f--king room for days and hours at a time writing raps?! You came into my f--king culture! I never had to f--k a DJ to play my songs!”

She continued, screaming, "Get this woman some f--king help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s throwing bottles?... Who the f--k is gonna give her an intervention? You n---s don’t care until somebody’s f--king dead.... This s--t ain’t f--king funny. You put your hands on certain people, you gonna die. Period."

Hear an excerpt above, via TMZ.