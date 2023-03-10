Nicki Minaj Says Female Rappers’ Labels Pay for ‘Nicki Diss Tweets’

Nicki Minaj believes records labels of other female rappers are paying money for social media posts dissing the Queen MC.

On Tuesday (March 7), Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali hosted a virtual listening event for Nicki's new song "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on the Stationhead app. During the talk, Nicki gave her thoughts on the current state of the rap game.

"As you rap and you write, you get better. And you get better every day," she said. "I think the thing is, now, because of the...I think I mentioned this before, the micowaveability of TikTok artist getting deals, Instagram people getting likes or Twitter people...girls' labels and management companies paying for viral tweets and paying for Nicki diss tweets and all that. So, now, it's kinda like, if I don't remind them that we're actually here to rap, who will? And then, on top of that, don't ever put me in the same muthaf---in sentence. Don't use my name for any examples. You have to write your verses, period. And I say that with love because I think that now people are feeling pressure of having to, I don't know, do things so fast."

Nicki Minaj also revealed "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" is not the official single for her upcoming album, which will be the follow-up to 2018's Queen.

"'Red Ruby [Da Sleeze],' I dropped is as a itty-bitty just something," Nicki added. "’Cause I know it's gon' go off on tour, it's gon' go off on y'all. It's just rapping. But the album, obviously, I have to drop my official single for the album. Red Ruby's not the official single for the album."

It looks like Nicki is finally gearing up for her return. On a recent episode of Queen Radio, she announced she launched her own record label and revealed the artist roster.