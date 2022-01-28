Remember when the world was obsessed with Octomom? Her famous octuplets are now teenagers!

On Thursday (Jan. 27), Nadya Suleman shared a throwback photo of her youngest eight children — Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai — to celebrate their 13th birthday. (Yes, it's been 13 years since Octomom made tabloid headlines!)

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God," Suleman wrote in the caption.

Suleman added that she feels blessed to have such kind children who care for others.

See her emotional note and throwback photo, below:

Suleman rose to notoriety in 2009 when she gave birth to octuplets via IVF while already a mother to six other children before them, bringing her brood to 14 total.

She first gave birth to a son in 2001. In 2002 she welcomed her first daughter following IVF treatments. The treatments continued and she later gave birth to a set of fraternal twins. Two other single pregnancies followed, resulting in two daughters and four sons.

In 2009, she welcomed octuplets. Suleman ended up raising the 14 children in a three-bedroom home in California.

In a 2018 interview with the New York Times, Suleman claimed she was "misled" by her fertility doctor, Michael Kamrava, who following her controversial IVF treatment reportedly lost his medical license and moved out of the U.S.

She alleged to the publication that Kamrava led her to believe she was going to have one set of twins, though he implanted in her a total of 12 embryos.

"He told me we lost six embryos, he said they were expelled out of me, and that's why he wanted to implant another six," Suleman claimed, noting she was apparently medicated at the time and not fully cognizant.

The public also heavily criticized Suleman's decision to begin IVF at the age of 21 as a single mother, as well as her decision to continue undergoing IVF treatments until she had 14 children.

Today, Suleman's kids are all teenagers. See a recent photo of three of her children, below:

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements That Made Major Headlines From Beyonce ’s record-breaking Instagram announcement to Britney Spears ' first pregnancy, we’ve rounded up the most memorable celebrity pregnancies that made history in pop culture. Check it out, below.