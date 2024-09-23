‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is Now a Grandmother

"Octomom" Nadya Suleman is officially a grandmother!

Suleman announced the news on Sunday (Sept. 22) via Instagram, where she revealed that the baby was born on Aug. 30.

"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!!" Suleman wrote in her post, which featured a photo of the baby's foot and a pink blanket.

It's unclear which of her 10 sons is the father of the baby.

However, in a post from Aug. 20, Suleman seemingly suggested that her son Joshua is the new father.

"I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father," she said.

Suleman became famous in 2009 after giving birth to the world's first set of surviving octuplets: Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah and Nariyah.

The octuplets are now 15 years old.

Before giving birth to the octuplets, Suleman was already raising six older kids: Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan.

After becoming a media personality in the late '00s thanks to her newfound notoriety and controversial ventures such as a nude photo shoot and pornography, Suleman stepped away from the spotlight.

"I had stopped wanting to do it from day one. I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids," she told People in 2016.

Now, Suleman and her children lead a more private life, though she loves to share childhood photos of her kids on Instagram.