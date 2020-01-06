Joey King revealed co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her in the head with her Golden Globe trophy after last night's award show — and there's a video to prove it.

On Monday (January 6), The Act star took to Twitter to share photos of the big bump she got in the middle of her forehead following an incident that took place during InStyle's annual Golden Globes after-party elevator skit.

In the short clip, you can catch a glimpse of the actual welt in action: King lowers her head not knowing Arquette's trophy is about to smash it just as the elevator door closes.

Check out the video for yourself, below:

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life," King tweeted this morning, clearly not upset over what happened.

The 51-year-old actress, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her portrayal of Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act, later replied to King's tweet, hilariously writing, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!"

Other memorable moments from the 2020 Golden Globes include Jason Momoa's tank top, Michelle Williams' empowering speech and Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader's red carpet debut as a couple.