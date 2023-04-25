How Much Do Met Gala 2023 Tickets Cost?

The 2023 Met Gala is almost upon us!

The annual fundraising gala held by Vogue's Anna Wintour for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City will take place Monday (May 1).

Each year, fans get to marvel at their favorite celebs rocking the most innovative and eye-catching designs by top fashion designers on the steps of The Met.

READ MORE: Will the Kardashians Not Be Invited to the 2023 Met Gala?

This year's show has already made headlines for allegedly barring the Kardashian family from attending.

No matter who attends, though, the event is sure to spark a new host of memes and iconic looks.

How Much Are Met Gala Tickets in 2023?

According to Page Six, the price for a single Met Gala ticket has risen $20,000 this year, jumping from $30,000 to $50,000.

Apparently, the decision to raise the price has made waves among Hollywood's elite. "These people are already donating so much, to then ask for that amount is a lot," a source told the tabloid.

Who Is Going to the 2023 Met Gala?

No official guest list has been revealed just yet, but sources reportedly told Page Six that Wintour is being extra picky this year.

However, despite reports that Kim Kardashian may have been cut from the list, it appears she will be in attendance for another viral fashion moment (last year's controversial Marilyn Monroe dress says hello!).

Harper's Bazaar also notes it's highly likely that models Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid and Devon Aoki will attend, due to their work with Karl Lagerfeld.

Confirmed hosts and co-chairs include Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, while Emma Chamberlain, LaLa Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman will host the red-carpet livestream.

Can Anyone Buy Tickets to the Met Gala?

No. The Met Gala is an invitation-only charity event. Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, has been responsible for finalizing the elite guest list since 1995.

Reportedly, around 600 people make the cut each year. Each attendee is expected to pay the hefty ticket price as a donation to the fundraiser.

Tables can also be purchased for around $275,000, but anyone who gets a seat must be approved by Wintour and her team.

What Is the 2023 Met Gala Theme?

This year's theme honors a fashion legend: the late Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld was known for his prolific work with design houses such as Chanel, Balmain, Fendi and Chloé.

The official theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The theme was announced by Pharrell at the Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition at The Met on September 30, 2022.