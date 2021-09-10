This Rapper Got Gold Chains Surgically Implanted in His Scalp

Dan Sur has taken the idea of "Goldilocks" to a whole new level by implanting gold chains in his scalp to look like hair. Ouch?

The Mexican rapper claims that he is the first rapper "in human history" to have chains for hair. He underwent the surgery back in April and debuted the look on social media shortly after.

Sur has over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and that number has only increased as people discover his unique 'do.

So, how exactly done the gold chain hair work?

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin,” Sur explained in a TikTok video. “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in another clip.

See the shiny look for yourself, below:

When some followers suggested that the chains were fake gold or made of plastic, Sur debunked the claims by dipping the chains into a solution to prove they aren't plastic.

And when a fan asked how the rapper sleeps with the chains in his hair, he explained that he removes each chain from its hook before he goes to bed. (Sur still somehow manages to sleep with hooks implanted into his scalp.)

See some of the best social media reactions to Dan Sur's (literally) golden tresses, below.