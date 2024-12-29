Celebrities and Politicians React to The Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

People are flooding social media with tributes to the late Jimmy Carter.

The 39th United States President passed away on Sunday (Dec. 29) at approximately 3:45 PM at the age of 100, his son, Chip Carter, confirmed. Jimmy, who was the longest living U.S. president, entered hospice care at his family home in Plains, Ga. back in February 2023 after being admitted to the hospital on numerous occasions. His passing was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, at the same home.

The 2002 Nobel Peace Prize winner served in the White House from 1977 to 1981. Prior to becoming president, his family was involved in the peanut growing business. He later graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and subsequently joined the Navy's submarine service.

Chip said in a statement that his father "was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love." He added,

"The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

The Carter Center confirmed that there will be public observances in both Atlanta and Washington, D.C. along with a private interment in his hometown of Plains. His final arrangements are still pending and will later be released by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region here.

The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Carter Center, whose mission is to alleviate human suffering, promote human rights and to "prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton released a joint statement on the passing of their beloved friend. They shared that they were both supporters of his campaign when he was running for president.

Former President George W. Bush posted a photo of him with the Carter family on his social media accounts along with a sweet tribute to honor his legacy.

See social media reactions to the death of former President Jimmy Carter, below.