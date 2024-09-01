San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital after being wounded during an attempted robbery.

The NFL team shared an update on Sept. 1 (Sunday), via X (formerly Twitter), saying he is continuing to "recover from a bullet wound to his chest."

"He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital," the statement continued.

Pearsall's mom, Erin Pearsall, took to Facebook, sharing an update on her "baby boy."

"First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him," she wrote.

"He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs."

"He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby," Erin added, according to TMZ.

As PopCrush previously reported, The rising NFL star was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery.

In a statement, The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said the shooting occurred on Aug. 31 (Saturday), at around 3:37 p.m in San Francisco's Union Square.

After arriving on scene, authorities "located two male subjects suffering from injuries," and both men were transported to a local hospital "for further evaluation."

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, reportedly a 17-year-old boy, attempted to rob the 23-year-old athlete.

"During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time," the statement read.

Pearsall was the 49ers first-round pick in the NFL draft this year.

The 49ers will kick off their season on Monday, Sept. 9, facing off against the New York Jets.