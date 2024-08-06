K-Pop Fans Are Outraged Over Seventeen’s ‘Rushed’ U.S. Tour

K-pop fans are less than enthused about popular boy group Seventeen's tour announcement.

The group dropped their new tour dates on Tuesday (Aug. 6) on their official social media.

The Right Here World Tour will take the group across the country throughout the fall, hitting a total of five stops.

READ MORE: K-Pop Group Seventeen Is Obsessed With This Giant Croissant

However, fans are disappointed by the quick tour and short notice for purchasing tickets, which go on sale on Aug. 15 with pre-sale on Aug. 14.

Some fans are angry that it seems like a veteran group like Seventeen isn't being given a tour to match their career status.

"Seventeen are touring like they debuted last week under the most [rookie] company known to K-pop," one fan tweeted.

"We’re literally watching HYBE sabotage Seventeen in real time they don’t care about Seventeen’s international popularity and it shows!!!!!!" another fan complained in a tweet.

Others are not happy with the dates chosen for the tour, since many of them are on weekdays when fans have to work or go to school.

Meanwhile, many fans are unhappy with the regions of the country that were left out of the tour, especially since their previous U.S. tour was much longer.

"Actually extremely disappointed that Seventeen isn't coming to anywhere in the Southeast," one fan wrote.

Many others are sad that the group won't be visiting Canada at all.

Plus, many fans wondered why the group booked venues that may be too small for their fandom size, only adding to the accusations of the tour being poorly planned.

"Seventeen performing at Allstate Arena when they sold out United Center is f--king crazy," a fan tweeted.

Someone else declared that the scarce tour stops and downgraded venues are "very ridiculous" and "unfair."

The group and their company have not responded to the backlash.

Seventeen 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

Oct. 22 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 25 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 27 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 31 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 6 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 9 – Los Angele, Calif. @ BMO Stadium