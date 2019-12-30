25 Singers Who Forgot Their Own Lyrics on Stage

Singers forgetting the lyrics to their own songs happens all the time.

From Pink to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, some of our favorite celebs have completely blanked while performing. It's one of the most embarrassing things that can happen on stage and many artists have fallen victim to a lyrical memory lapse or two. Though most were able to recover like a pro, others needed a little help from the audience.

Below, scroll through 25 singers who forgot the words to their own songs on stage.