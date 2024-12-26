‘Grinch’ Sister-in-Law Ruins Christmas for Niece & Nephew by Telling Them ‘Santa Claus Is a Myth’

A woman was fuming after her sister-in-law "ruined" her kids Christmas by telling them "Santa Claus is a myth."

The mom of two kids, six and four, explained on Reddit that her family has "always gone all out for Christmas. Like, I’m talking Christmas lights that can probably be seen from space, decorating cookies, watching all the Christmas movies, and of course, the magic of Santa Claus."



"We’ve always wanted to make Christmas special for them, especially since they’re still at that age where they truly believe in the whole Santa thing. And for me, that’s the fun part watching them light up when they see the presents under the tree and hearing them talk about Santa’s reindeer and the North Pole. It’s just ... magic," the woman continued.

However, after Christmas Eve dinner this year, her sister-in-law dampened the holiday.

"We were sitting around the living room on Christmas Eve, after dinner. The kids were getting a bit hyper and asking random questions like they do, and somehow the topic of Santa came up. My son asked, 'Aunt Sarah, how does Santa get all the presents under the tree?'" the post reads.

Sarah in return, "looks at my son dead in the eye and says, 'Honey, Santa isn’t real. It’s just your parents who buy the presents and put them under the tree. Santa is just a story. I’m sorry to break it to you.'"

"I was in complete shock. The room went so quiet you could hear a pin drop," the woman writes. "My daughter’s face just fell, like she was trying to process what she just heard. My son, on the other hand, looked like he was about to burst into tears and asked, 'So ... you and Daddy bought all the presents? There’s no Santa?'"

The mom was "livid" that her sister-in-law felt "like she had the right to destroy their excitement and their belief in the magic of Christmas."

The mother-of-two later confronted her sister-in-law, saying, "You don’t get to ruin Christmas for my kids. We are their parents, and we’re the ones who decide when they’re ready to know the truth. You just took away the one thing that’s been magical for them. How could you do that?”

Sarah, "looked totally unbothered, like she was proud of herself for 'telling them the truth.' She even said something like, 'I don’t like lying to kids, and it’s better they know sooner than later.'"

"At this point, I was done. I turned to my husband and said, 'We’re done here.' I asked Sarah to leave, and she didn’t even try to apologize. She just said, 'Whatever, I’m not gonna apologize for telling the truth.' To me, it was a big deal. Santa is magic. It’s something we create as parents to give our kids a sense of wonder. What she did was selfish, cruel, and totally out of line," the frustrated mom said.

"Christmas was ruined for the kids, and I can’t stop feeling like she totally destroyed the one thing they were excited about. My daughter didn’t talk much about it the rest of the day, but I could tell she was upset. My son kept asking if Santa was real, and I tried to comfort him as best as I could, but I could see the magic was gone," she added.

In the comments, Redditors blasted Sarah for ruining the holiday for the two youngsters.

"Your sister is a real life Grinch. I’d be livid," one person wrote.

"Kids deserve to believe in magic. Aunt Sarah just ruined that for them. She should have kept her mouth shut," another user commented.

"Auntie Scrooge," a third person chimed in.