Adult Film Star Sophia Leone’s Tragic Cause of Death Finally Revealed

Adult film star Sophia Leone's cause of death has finally been revealed.

A police report obtained by TMZ reveals Leone died of a fatal, accidental overdose. She was 26.

It's unknown as of publishing what substances were involved in her death.

It was previously reported that police were investigating Leon's death as "suspicious" after the actress was found unresponsive at her home in New Mexico.

A family member discovered her body on March 1.

Police reported there were no signs of trauma to her body.

"We are investigating the death as a suspicious death at this point, and not a homicide, because the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death," authorities told People.

Police reported Leone's death under her "performance name" and did not share much more information at the time of her death.

Adult entertainment agency 101 Modeling, the company that handled some of the actress' past bookings, released a statement about the star's death.

"Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you," the agency wrote via Twitter.

Leone's mother told police that her daughter drank heavily on occasion and struggled with past thoughts of self-harm.

Leone entered into the adult entertainment industry in 2014. She starred in more than 80 scenes.