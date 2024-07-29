Stray Kids Make History With Fifth No. 1 Album

K-pop boy group Stray Kids has made massive history with the release of their fifth studio album ATE.

The album dropped on July 19 and quickly rose to the top of the Billboard 200, making history not only for K-pop in the U.S. but for any group ever.

Stray Kids now holds the title of being the first-ever group to debut at the top of the iconic albums chart with their first five consecutive albums.

Their previous albums to grace the No. 1 spot were Oddinary, Maxident, Rock Star and 5 Star.

ATE also had the largest sales week for any K-pop release in 2024 so far, according to NME.

The group also had some assistance in their music video for lead single "Chk Chk Boom" from Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

While those two feats are amazing themselves, the Kids' No. 1 album also made even more history with the help of BTS' Jimin and his second solo album Muse.

With Muse taking the second place spot on the chart, this marks the first time in history that two K-pop albums have occupied the top two slots.

Stray Kids are set to headline Lollapalooza in August, following fellow group TXT, who became the first K-pop group in history to headline the festival in 2023.

Since they were announced as performers, tickets for the day of their headlining set were snatched up by fans in record time.

The group also headlined British Summer Time Hyde Park in the U.K. earlier this month to rave reviews about their stage presence and star power.

"Rather than being swallowed up by the space, [Stray Kids] inhabited it, grabbing the attention of the crowd, and clambering on every part of the stage they could reach. They didn’t let go of the audiences’ attention the entire time, producing wave after wave of energy that swelled through the crowd, waving their trusty light sticks," Rolling Stone UK reported.