Taylor Swift sent Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, one of her new signature Folklore cardigans.

To celebrate the release of her eighth studio album, the 30-year-old singer has been sending her famous friends — including Kesha, Kelsea Ballerini and Jameela Jamila — and fans replicas of the cardigan she wore in the music video for "Cardigan." One of those fans just happened to be the late NBA star's 17-year-old daughter.

"Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan," Natalia's mom, Vanessa, wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of her daughter holding up the cardigan Swift gifted her.

The teenager, who's a huge Swiftie, also took to her own Story to share a pic of the garment, writing, "Thank you SO much @taylorswift... I am OBSESSED with 'folklore'!!!"

Check out photos, below:

On January 27, 2020, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash that killed nine people. Soon after the news broke, Swift took to Twitter to express how much the basketball player meant to her.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through," she wrote at the time. "Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Kobe was also one of the many celebrities to join Swift on stage at her Los Angeles show during the 1989 tour in 2015. According to The Daily Mail, Swift also invited Natalia and Gianna backstage for a post-show hangout during her Reputation tour in 2018.