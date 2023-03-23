Even Taylor Swift’s Prom Date Couldn’t Get Tickets for Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets are hard to come by — even if you took her to prom.

On Tuesday (March 21), a fan on Twitter jokingly asked if Swift's 2008 prom date was able to score tickets for Swift's new tour.

"Did he get tickets to the eras tour," the fan tweeted alongside photos of Whit Wright posing with the "Anti-Hero" singer as prom dates 15 years ago.

Catching wind of the tweet, Wright took to Twitter for his first-ever tweet.

"Ha no tickets this way!" he tweeted.

It's unclear if Wright even tried to purchase tickets for the Eras Tour, or if he was swept away like so many others in the sea of drama with Ticketmaster.

In 2008, Swift accompanied Wright to his senior prom at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as part of MTV’s Once Upon a Prom special.

The global superstar chose Wright from 50 applicants who signed up to be her date for the evening.

"It was literally one of the best nights of my life! ... This guy was so down to earth and all-American. He was unbelievably sweet," Swift told People at the time.

In pure style, Swift picked up her date in her then-brand new tour bus.

"I felt so much like I was in high school again — in a good way, without any drama, without anyone being catty," Swift said of going to prom.

Calling Wright the "best prom date ever," the singer promised she would "totally" see him again since she often holds concerts in Alabama.

Similarly, Wright had nothing but good things to say about his extraordinary prom date.

"I thought I was going to prom solo and I’m going with Taylor Swift! It’s just been the best senior year I can possibly imagine," he told Tuscaloosa News.

