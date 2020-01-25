‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Expecting Their First Child Together

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel are expecting!

The happy couple took to their Instagram accounts on Friday (January 24) to make the big announcement in their own individual ways. While Chris went for the more comedic approach, Rachel shared pregnancy updates. The This Is Us cast was quick to congratulate the pair in the comments.

"WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY," Chris proclaimed. "And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!" The photos following the first ultrasound photo included photos of objects that are phallic representations including a banana and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

"It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY," Rachel exclaimed. "So excited!! Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self-care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment...life is good!"

See the epic gender reveals and pregnancy announcements, below.