TXT’s Yeonjun Cheers On Fan Who’s ‘Proud of’ Choosing K-Pop Group Over Boyfriend

This fan of K-pop group TXT is so serious about the group that she's willing to sacrifice, and it caught the attention of member Yeonjun.

"I broke up with my boyfriend because he told me to choose between TXT and him. So I chose you guys and I'm proud of that," the fan wrote in a post on Weverse.

Yeonjun laughed and said, "Ah, I don't know what to say," according to a fan translation.

He then replied, "Hwaiting," which is a Korean term for support or encouragement typically used in sports or to cheer someone on through a challenge.

It can also be translated as "fighting."

Fans found the interaction hilarious after one person reposted it on Twitter/X.

"He’s real for that like don’t ask stupid questions," one person tweeted.

Another person was reminded of a similar story involving a fan's boyfriend.

"This reminds me of when a [fan's] boyfriend hung up the phone while speaking to Kai and the [fan] saying that she’ll break up with him," they tweeted.

"Another relationship broken up due to Yeonjun..what a king, he saved another one," someone else wrote.

"Yeonjun saved another queen," another fan laughed.

One person remarked, "This seems to be an unintentional trend among the members."

The group dropped their latest album, Minisode 3: TOMORROW, on April 1, 2024.

The project included the hit lead single "Deja Vu" and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Minisode 3: TOMORROW was the follow-up to 2022's Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, which was a critical success for the group. That album sold 910,000 copies on the first day and over one million in preorders.

Most recently, the group unveiled their official, adorable animated "PPULBATU," or Plus x Together, characters.

Each character represents a member of the music group with a striking resemblance to their corresponding person.

There's a fox dressed in a duck costume for Yeonjun, a Samoyed dog for Soobin, an angel with sweater paws for Huening Kai, a cat/squirrel hybrid for Taehyun and a Maltese/bear combo for Beomgyu.