Woman Texts Boyfriend’s Female Co-Worker After Spotting Flirty Text on His Phone

When a woman discovered text messages from her boyfriend's female co-worker late at night, she wrote back to the other woman. Here's what happened.

"I visited my boyfriend's office because I had an appointment nearby. As I was about to enter the building, I saw him with a co-worker. He pretended he didn't see me but we met each other's eyes. I thought it was one of those walking meetings, where they take walks while having discussions so I didn't think anything of it. When I asked him who he was with, he said it was a work friend named Addy," the woman began on Reddit.

After she remembered seeing the name Addy pop up on her boyfriend's Instagram notifications before, she asked if it was the same person.

"He told me to chill, and that if I'm thinking of something malicious, know that she is not his type. I asked if I could see what they were chatting on Instagram about, and he said I was being toxic and that I was invading his privacy," the woman continued.

After she accused him of hiding something from her, he asked for some time alone and told her to go stay with her parents. A few weeks later, the boyfriend's co-worker turned up in his texts.

"As I was about to get in bed myself, his phone popped up with a notification saying ,'U up?' It was from the girl named Addy. I read the messages and it turns out that they saw each other after work to 'see the city lights, watch a movie, and play mini golf' on the night he asked me to stay at my parents' house. The messages also indicated that he picked her up from her place. She doesn't know that we're together, maybe, because from her online profiles, she seems very religious and set on her values," the woman shared.

Frustrated, she texted the co-worker letting her know that the man had a girlfriend, and even sent photos of the two of them together.

"I told her that I knew when they went out, I asked her not to message my boyfriend until I figured everything out. She never responded, but she removed my boyfriend from her followers [on social media] a few minutes later," she added.

However, she's now worried her boyfriend will break up with her when he finds out about the messages. "I don't even know if he's cheating. He downplayed it last time by saying 'you can have guy work friends but I can't?' I don't really know what to believe… I now regret messaging Addy," the worried girlfriend concluded.

In the comments section, users backed the woman's reaction.

"You should obviously leave, but just for future issues, the angry party asking for space is the one who should leave. If you're both paying rent, you have every right to that space. He can go get a hotel room or stay with friends/family. Don't ever leave your place because someone tells you to," one person wrote.

"Gaslighting at its finest right there folks," another chimed in.

"The two of you will break up, as you should," someone else commented.