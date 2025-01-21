Ariana Grande Subtly Shades Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance

Ariana Grande threw some subtle shade at Carrie Underwood on Instagram after her a cappella performance of "America the Beautiful" at Trump's inauguration.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer liked a clever post from podcaster and internet personality Evan Ross Katz that subtly dragged the performance.

"Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl, find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration," Katz joked, referencing the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 2 star.

Montrese went viral after telling a fellow contestant to "find the note" during a musical performance on the show in 2016.

After noticing Grande's like on the post, influencer Michaela Okland commented, "Ily Ariana."

Ariana Carrie shade loading...

Fans of Grande found the interaction funny in the comments section.

"ARIANA HAHAHSHEHQHHWHSHAHAHAHQHWHWHWHWH," one fan laughed.

"ARIANA LIKED. OH MISS GRANDE THE VOCALIST AND LEGEND YOU ARE!!" another fan commented.

On the other hand, other commenters defended the country singer.

"Carrie did amazing!!! Literally had to sing a cappella on the fly. I’ll just keep it classy like Carrie," one person wrote.

"Carrie sounded and looked beautiful," another person agreed.

Grande also reposted a post from Advocates for Trans Equality expressing support and love for the trans community after Trump's controversial "two genders" statement during his inauguration speech.

The Wicked star was publicly vocal about her support for Kamala Harris during Harris' campaign for the presidency in 2024.

"Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today," Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories after the result of the election was revealed in November.

Meanwhile, Underwood wasn't the only celebrity to appear or perform at the inauguration and receive backlash.

Many fans were unhappy to see Snoop Dogg, Rascal Flatts, Nelly and Gavin DeGraw perform at the inaugural ball on Monday night (Jan. 20).