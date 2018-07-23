Sweetener isn't the only major project Ariana Grande fans can now look forward to.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer confirmed on Monday (July 23) that she's releasing a docuseries based on her Dangerous Woman tour, tweeting, "Let me surprise u w it but it ain’t a movie issa docuseries ! there are episodes. now pls drop it before i slice off my arms."

Rumors of a Dangerous Woman documentary began circulating in 2017 when Grande started posting clips from the tour. She told Twitter followers it's taking a while because her team keeps adding things.

"no sis we are still adding to it since u love leaving me with no surprises now will u let us finish in peace pls," she wrote, adding in another tweet: "the reason why it’s takin so long is bc we are adding stuff. dat is were we are leaving it. no more questions ab da series !"

Without many concrete details, it's difficult to say what kind of platform the docuseries will land on or how it will be distributed. Will it air on cable television? Drop on Netflix in full? Be released via YouTube video installments? Grande, apparently, is not yet ready to share those details.

In the meantime, her fourth album, Sweetener, is due out Aug. 17. See her tweets below.