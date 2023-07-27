Ariana Grande’s Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife One Year After Welcoming Baby

Broadway actor Ethan Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lily Jay, following reports he is dating his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Slater filed for divorce on July 26.

Slater and Jay got married in 2018. They had been together since high school and welcomed a baby in 2022.

The report that Slater has filed for divorce comes following widespread rumors that the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical is dating Grande.

The pair met on the set of the Wicked movie, in which Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Details 'Life-Changing' 'Wicked' Film Experience

Grande reportedly separated from her husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Speaking to People, a source claimed that distance had become an issue for Gomez and Grande, who got married in May 2021.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the source said.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage," the source continued.

Grande and Gomez reportedly tried to reconcile a few months ago to no avail. However, TMZ reports the pair are still friendly and "talk on the phone regularly."