Ariana Grande revealed she had a "surprise" for fans before quickly deleting her tweets.

On Friday, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer tweeted that she was "workin on a surprise for my babies."

"I'm reeeeally f------ bad at surprises so imma log off soon," she added. "But....just know how loved u are & that i'm always thinking of u.....& plottin."

Could it be another song clip? A video? A pregnancy announcement? At this point it's unclear, but it's safe to say that the 25-year-old singer has been full of surprises lately. In early May, she announced on Instagram that she and rapper Mac Miller had split after nearly two years of dating, and by late May, it was confirmed she was dating SNL cast member Pete Davidson. In a matter of weeks, the two got matching tattoos, became engaged, and moved into a $16 million New York apartment.

Music-wise, Grande has thus far dropped two singles ahead of her new album Sweetener, due August 17: "No Tears Left To Cry" and "The Light Is Coming" featuring Nicki Minaj.

Her next track, "God Is A Woman," is slated for release later this month, but perhaps Grande decided it will come earlier than anticipated.