Carrie Underwood Cries Pretty While Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Underwood has had a lot to cry about in 2018, and thankfully it's tears of joy. The country star recently released her latest album, Cry Pretty, which she'll be touring on beginning in Spring 2019; she is healing from her scary fall late last year; she's pregnant with her second child, and on Thursday (September 20), she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Naturally, the American Idol album got emotional while giving her speech, and wiped away tears as she talked about her career in disbelief.

"How is this my life?" the 35-year-old asked. "How does a girl from Muskogee, Oklahoma, end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I'll tell you how: belief. I've been so blessed in my life to have ... so many people who believed in me."

Out of those who believe in her, Carrie gave a shout out to her husband, Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah. "I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I'm so much better than I actually am in every way," she said. "Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom and supporting me through all of this. He believes in me, and we had another little man that believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You're the best thing we ever did — the best thing. I love you, and I'm proud of you, and I believe in you too."

"This is absolutely amazing and a dream come true," she added. "That's how this happens —belief. So believe in people, believe in yourselves and just thank you."

Before giving her speech, Carrie's American Idol mentor Simon Cowell and fellow country star Brad Paisley praised the singer for her accomplishments. Watch the full live stream of the ceremony below, and catch Carrie's speech around the 49:35 mark.