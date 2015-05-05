Take a lesson from Jeremy Renner on how not to handle a PR crisis. The Avengers: Age of Ultron star stopped by CONAN to address the recent interview in which he called the Black Widow character a slut.

"It was a joke. Off-colored, whatever," Jeremy told Conan O'Brien. "Mind you, I was talking about a fictional character and fictional behavior, but, Conan, if you slept with four of the six Avengers, no matter how much fun you had, you’d be a slut. Just saying. I’d be a slut."

Eh. We're pretty sure that qualifying what makes a woman a "slut" is exactly the time of statement he'd be avoiding after creating such an uproar. Things didn't get better as the conversation continued.

"Which one would she be the most attracted to, of all of them?" Conan asked.

Jeremy replied, "I guess maybe it's the Hulk. She's into the Hulk now."

"It's not Quicksilver, we know that," Conan said in a poor attempt at a joke. "It's a quick evening with Quicksilver, we know that."

All of the facepalms.

As we previously reported, Jeremy and his co-star Chris Evans were doing press for the film when they were asked about who Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, ultimately winds up with, romantically. When Jeremy deadpanned "She's a slut," Chris burst out laughing.

Chris later expressed his remorse in a statement, saying, "Yesterday we were asked about the rumors that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Jeremy is less apologetic, more expressing remorse over the fact that his joke wasn't well-received, rather than acknowledging that he was pushing an unfair label onto women.

“I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone," he said. "It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

After watching his appearance on CONAN, it doesn't appear that Jeremy will be changing his mind -- or his attitude -- anytime soon.