Joe Jonas Reveals New Bleach Blonde Buzz Cut (PHOTO)

Joe Jonas is now a blonde!

The "Cool" singer shared a photo of his new hairstyle via an Instagram Story on Wednesday (August 19). The selfie showed the middle Jonas Brother with a bleach blonde buzz cut.

See his lighter new hair, below.

Joe Jonas Instagram Story

The new father recently celebrated his 31st birthday (August 15). His wife, Sophie Turner, addressed their newborn for the first time while wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of the couple at a restaurant.

Prior to the Instagram post, neither Jonas nor Turner publicly had addressed the pregnancy or baby.

Turner's pregnancy was first reported back in February. Notably, Turner was only photographed wearing baggy clothes throughout the spring, which sparked more speculation. By May, photos of Turner's growing baby bump surfaced. The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter in July.