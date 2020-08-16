Sophie Turner References New Baby Publicly for the First Time

Sophie Turner addressed her new baby publicly for the first time ever.

The Game of Thrones star made the reference when she wished her husband, Joe Jonas, a happy 31st birthday on Saturday (August 15).

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of the couple at a restaurant.

See the post, below.

Neither Turner nor Jonas have addressed Turner's pregnancy or their newborn child publicly until Saturday's Instagram post.

In February it was reported that the actress and "Cool" singer were expecting their first child together. Throughout the spring and summer, Turner was photographed wearing only baggy clothes, which sparked more speculation. The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter in July.

Turner and Jonas first held a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019. The ceremony was held after the Billboard Music Awards and was live-streamed by Diplo. An Elvis impersonator officiated the nuptials while country music duo Dan + Shay performed. The couple held a second wedding in France for their close friends and family in June 2019.