Former Kanye West Employee Alleges Rapper Was ‘Obsessed’ With Hitler, Made Anti-Semitic Comments in Meetings

A former employee of Kanye West claims they were paid a settlement after the rapper made anti-Semitic remarks and praised Adolf Hitler in the workplace.

According to documents obtained and analyzed by NBC News, the anonymous employee alleges West spoke positively about Hitler and Nazis during business meetings.

"He would say, ‘I even love Hitler,’ and then he would, like, pause for reactions," the former employee, who signed multiple NDAs while working with Ye, claims, adding that West said Hitler "had some good qualities" and "wasn’t all bad."

The documents reveal that six people in total who previously worked with the "Stronger" rapper allegedly heard him praise Hitler and/or reference conspiracy theories about the Jewish people in the workplace.

Ryer Ripps, who worked with West between 2014 and 2018, alleges the Yeezy creator mentioned anti-Jewish theories during 2018. He claims that he pushed back at Ye's remarks at the time, but also that they "didn’t seem that dangerous."

However, he sees things differently now and says the rapper's comments are "dangerous and disgusting and actually violent."

West has denied the accusations in the report.

The news of West's alleged obsession with Hitler comes shortly after Ye made several hateful public comments about the Jewish community, including a since-deleted tweet in which he wrote he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

West has also been criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his fashion show in Paris this year.