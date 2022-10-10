Jack Antonoff and More Celebrities Slam Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West is in even more hot water after posting an anti-Semitic tweet that got him removed from Twitter over the weekend.

Content warning: anti-Semitism, bigotry



"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper's since-deleted tweet read.

Twitter removed both West and the tweet from its platform for violating their policies.

West was also suspended from Instagram prior to posting his hateful tweet.

Citing policy violation, Meta removed several posts from West's account after he posted screenshots of messages between himself and rapper P. Diddy which claimed he would "show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

A spokesperson for Twitter told XXL "the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies."

West was slammed by celebrities, including Jack Antonoff, who is Jewish, for his anti-Semitic posts.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), Antonoff tweeted "kanye a little b---h."

The producer and musician also slammed West on on stage during a concert.

"Just what do we do besides just tell him to get the f--k out of here? ... I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially not when it's about the f---ing Jews, man," Antonoff said, calling the rapper a "motherf---er" who "doesn't make good records."

Watch below:

On Twitter, other notable famous figures, such as Rob Reiner, called West "a mentally ill anti-Semite," while U.S. congressional rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touted Kanye's words as "harmful and dangerous."

See these and more celebrity reactions from Twitter, below:

West has been embroiled in a string of controversies as of late, including wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and making posts taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. He also made friendship-ending comments about Hailey Bieber and called Lizzo "clinically unhealthy."

Kim's sister Khloe pleaded with West to "stop tearing Kimberly down" while Karefa-Johnson's high-profile friends such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber came to her defense.

Meanwhile, Lizzo seemingly responded to West's comment about her appearance on stage during her Toronto show, saying, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf---ing name in their motherf---ing mouth for no motherf---ing reason. I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business."