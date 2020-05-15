Katy Perry has set the record straight about those Taylor Swift collaboration rumors.

On Friday (May 15), the 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge confirmed she and Swift have not worked on any new music together despite all the rumors that have been swirling in the last couple of weeks. However, that doesn't mean she's not open to the idea.

First, Perry squashed all speculation that the "Lover" hitmaker's voice can be heard in the background of her new song, "Daisies," telling Hits Radio Breakfast, "No, it’s not correct."

"But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I’m always open," she admitted before also confirming Swift will not be featured on her upcoming new album either.

"I mean, the fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs," Perry continued. "And we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created."

"Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers," she added.

In 2019, the pop stars put an end to their long-running feud last year after Perry made a cameo in Swift’s video for "You Need to Calm Down." Since then, the pair have been on good terms with Perry revealing they "text a lot."

In April, Swift even commented on the pregnant star's Instagram photo after she announced she's expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom this summer.