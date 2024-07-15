Keke Jabbar’s Cause of Death: Friend Claims Reality Star Was Found in Garage

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar's friend alleges she died from "carbon monoxide poisoning" after falling asleep in her car.

JoAnn Jenkins, a close friend of Jabbar's, shut down any rumors regarding the reality TV star's death online.

"Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn’t ready to leave her children, her husband or her family,” Jenkins said during a YouTube Livestream earlier this month.

The YouTuber claimed in her "official statement," that Jabbar fell asleep after having some car troubles.

Keke Jabbar's friend claims the reality TV star was found dead in her garage. OWN via YouTube loading...

"So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t. Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all," she added.

As PopCrush previously reported, Jabbar's passing was announced on July 2 (Tuesday), by blogger Marcella Speaks. She was 42.

During the 12-minute stream, Speaks read a statement from Jabbar's family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love," the YouTuber said.

"She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter. She will surely be missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss," Speaks continued.

Jabbar's cousin, LaTisha Scott, confirmed the news of her death on social media.

"At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!," Scott wrote via Instagram.

"This is hard for our family!!!!!," she concluded her post.

The TV personality was also a writer, editor, author and professor.